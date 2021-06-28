Erna Cooper, 91

Erna Anna Cooper, of Clarkston, passed away at home on June 26, 2021 at the age of 91.

Preceded in death by her husband Gerald “Bill” and her son Benny (late Sue). Mother of Willy, Carol Ann (late Paul) Jeffrey, Kathy Sawyer and David, grandma of Amy, Brenda (Greg), Scott, Eric, Robbie, Ashleigh, Heidi Ann, Jillian and Billy and 16 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Cooper was an active member of Calvary Lutheran Church, Clarkston, and was well known for her card ministry. She enjoyed creating/crocheting blankets, gardening and collecting dolls.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Tuesday, June 29 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral service is Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church, Clarkston. Private interment at Ottawa Park Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church.

