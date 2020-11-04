Everest athletes ready for next rounds in post-season play

The Clarkston Everest Girls Cross Country defended their regional title winning their second consecutive title in the team’s five year history at Chandler Park last Friday.

The team finished in first place with 24 points with five runners in the top 15.

Sophomore Caroline Cross led the team, finishing in fourth place in the time of 20:.33.6. Junior Avery Herrgott finished in fifth place, 20:50.7; freshman Eve Herrgott, sixth, 20:52.6; sophomore Alyse Felix, seventh, 20:52.8; senior Theresa Waller, 15th, 21:40.3; sophomore Stephanie Suran, 20th, 22:19.9; and senior Allison Brzezinski.

“They held strong and kept moving up with Eve, Alyse, and Stephanie all making moves in the chute to improve the Mountaineer’s score over Cabrini,” said Coach Mary Williams.

She added, the entire JV squad was able to come up with spectator tickets despite the limit of two per runner to be there and celebrated with them.

“The team is very aware the accomplishment is achieved by the whole squad and not just the seven runners who represented on Friday,” Williams said.

Allen Park Cabrini finished in second place with 42 points; Southfield Christian, third, 94; Lutheran High School Westland, fourth, 99; and Austin Catholic, fifth, 125.

After last year’s close ties for CHSL championship and regionals, the wins were significant for the Mountaineers who are currently ranked fourth in Division 4 in Michigan.

The team heads to state finals this Saturday.

The Everest Varsity Football team won the first round of district playoffs against Lutheran Northwest, 41-0.

The Mountaineers scored five times in the first half to seal the victory.

Jimmy Neme got the scoring started with a touchdown off a 15-yard pass from Giovanni Mastromatteo. Johnny Nedwick scored next off a 68-yard punt return in the first quarter.

During the second quarter, Joey Thibodeau scored off a 13-yard run, Neme off a 34-yard run, and Johnny Nedwick off a 36-yard interception return.

Everest only scored one in the second half with a 23-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Bautel to Matthew Neme in the final quarter. Thibodeau went 4-for-5 on PATs. Mastromatteo had one PAT.

They host Sterling Heights Parkway Christian in the district semifinal this Friday.

The Everest Boys Varsity Soccer team celebrated their second consecutive regional championship last week.

After falling to University Liggett a year ago in the state semifinal, 5-0, the Mountaineers came back to defeat them 2-1 in this year’s regional final.

The game remained scoreless until the last minute in the first half when senior captain Anthony Felix put it in from 30 yards out.

After halftime, the Mountaineers didn’t slow down, and junior Joey Thibodeau put it in with a headed as the half opened. Liggett answered putting in a penalty shot with 5:45 to go in the game.

The Mountaineers held Liggett with the remaining time to go. Liggett outshot the Mountaineers 21-3, but the Mountaineers made the shots count. John Suran was in goal for the Mountaineers.

They won the regional semifinal against Riverview Gabriel Richard, 3-0. Luke Walker and Cross scored a goal each in the first half. Felix added the third goal in the second half on a penalty shot with less than three minutes to go.

They play in the semifinal at Troy Athens on Wednesday, 7 p.m.

The Everest Girls Varsity Volleyball team went 2-1 last week.

They defeated Carman Ainsworth, 3-1, going 27-25, 25-23, 22-25, 26-24.

Daniella Mirjah had 13 kills, 12 digs and nine aces. Bella Neiman had 47 assists and five aces.

They defeated Novi Christian, 3-0; 25-23, 26-24 and 25-20. Mirjah had 16 kills and ten digs. Michelle Villella had nine kills and seven digs. Neiman had 28 assists and three aces.

They lost to Our Lady of the Lakes, 3-0; 25-20, 25-20 and 25-19. Mirjah had 12 kills and five aces. Neiman had 17 assists and six aces.