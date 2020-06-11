Everest athletes return to fields

On Tuesday, Everest athletic director Ann Serra-Lowney met with coaches to go over MHSAA guidelines for summer athletic activities.

With the official end of the school year last week, summer athletic activities began on Wednesday with football coach Michael Pruchnicki bright and early at 7 a.m.

Coaches have had to be creative in adapting summer training plans to the current guidelines. Everest has had to cancel some of its planned athletic summer camps due to the restrictions on the types of drills that can currently be run. Existing camps have been replaced by camps that can be run with the guidelines.

Everest is partnering with LL Speed to run a speed training for students in fourth through eighth grades beginning next week. The camp is open to the public.

EC girls began summer strength training in the parking lot on Thursday, June 11, with basketball coach Erin Van Wagoner and cross country coach Mary Williams.

“It was great to be back and see so many athletes excited about getting stronger,” said Van Wagoner. “Their enthusiasm was inspiring for the first day.”

Lowney urged the coaches to remind athletes of the importance of following guidelines, including bringing in their health screening sheets.

“We all want to be back with as few restrictions as possible in the fall,” Lowney said. “If athletes are able to follow the current guidelines, it is one step forward toward coming back.”