Everest Class of 2020 graduates in sunshine, reflects on time as Mountaineers

The graduation ceremonies continued across Clarkston as the Class of 2020 at Everest Collegiate High School officially wrapped up their high school career on June 28.

Valedictorians Mary Beth Williams and Eduardo Dominguez spoke, then were followed by Integer Award recipients Colleen Walker and Fernando Caccia.

There wasn’t a dry eye at the event after all four shared their speeches.

“This is what Everest means when they say they ‘build character,’” said Walker. “It was never about the huge life-changing moments. It’s about the little moments, the moments that prepare us for real life. The self-denial, the obedience, the perseverance are not just about keeping us in line.

“It’s about forming us into strong and virtuous men and women.”

“We’ve learned to be resilient and have each other’s backs,” added Caccia. “I hope, no, I know for many years to come. Guys, we are living out history. Things will never go back to the way they were. We’re going out into uncharted waters. We can’t choose what happens to us, but we can always choose how we respond to it.

“How will you respond to it? You gotta feed the good wolf. How will you respond when you don’t get the job you wanted? How will you respond when you lose someone you hold so close to your heart? How will you respond when all odds are against you? If you’ve been listening to this speech, you know the answer is to get back on your feet and say to adversity, ‘not today.’ If not for yourself, for your family, for your friends, for Jesus.”

Collectively, the class was accepted to 54 different colleges and universities across the country and abroad.

They completed 2,500-plus service hours during their years in high school, averaged a 25 or better on the ACT, and amassed $3.5 million in scholarship offers.

The keynote speaker for the graduation ceremony was Angela Moloney, president of the Catholic Foundation of Michigan.

She told the Class of 2020 they likely never expected to go to the drive-in movie theater and come out with a high school diploma, but is precisely what the 25 graduates did on the late June afternoon.