Everest Collegiate finishes season in soccer state final

Clarkston Everest Collegiate Boys Varsity Soccer rewrote school history last week.

For the first time in Everest history, the Mountaineers advanced to the MHSAA Division 4 Boys Soccer State Final.

The team had made it to the semifinal round the last two years and with the third visit this season they sealed the deal with one goal.

The lone goal in the win over Allen Park Inter-City Baptist came from Mark Cross with 6:41 remaining in the first half, Nov. 3

For the remainder of the game, the Mountaineers kept Allen Park from getting into the goal. Tom Williams was in the net for the shut out.

The Mountaineers competed against Wyoming Potter’s House Christian on Saturday at Novi High School in the championship.

The Pumas scored the first goal of the game with 15:27 left in the first half.

The Mountaineers made good attempts in the second half to even the score but remained scoreless.

Wyoming Potter’s House sealed the win their second goal with nine minutes left in the game and another three minutes later to shut out Everest, 3-0.

Everest ends the season with an 18-3-5 overall record.