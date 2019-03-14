Everest dominates district

The Mountaineers proudly held up the MHSAA Division 4 Girls Basketball, District 124 championship trophy as they defeated three teams last week.

The Clarkston Everest Collegiate Girls Varsity Basketball team claimed the championship at home with 75-43 win over the Arts & Technology Academy of Pontiac last Friday.

Senior Katelyn Allen led the night with 32 points and ten rebounds. Senior Serra Lowney had 16 points in the game.

The Mountaineers advanced to the finals after a close victory over rivals Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes in the semifinals on March 6, 40-39.

Everest led the scoring for most of the first half. The Lakers caught up and pulled ahead at the end of the third quarter.

Allen closed in on the score with 20 seconds left in the game on a free throw, putting Everest up by one point.

A little over ten seconds later, Lowney was on the free throw line for two points, scoring on both.

OLL scored on a layup with before the buzzer ended the game with Everest in the lead.

Allend led for the night with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

The girls opened the playoff season with a 59-51 win over Southfield Christian, March 4.

Allen led with 22 points in the first round of district playoffs. Freshman Celeste James had 14 points.

The Mountaineers played the first round of the regional tournament against Allen Park Inner-City Baptist in overtime, 36-34, on Monday

Everest plays Novi Christian Academy in the regional finals on Wednesday at Inner-City Baptist, 7 p.m.

~Wendi Reardon Price