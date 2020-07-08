Everest excitement

Everest Collegiate High School graduated its 25-member Class of 2020, June 28.

As is Everest tradition, students processed out and received a balloon. Together, they prayed a final decade of the rosary before releasing their balloons just as they did at their kindergarten graduation. Photos provided
Everest seniors have a few laughs during their graduation ceremony, June 28.
Everest co-valedictorian Mary Beth Williams

 

Everest co-valedictorian Eduardo Dominguez speaks.

