Everest Collegiate High School graduated its 25-member Class of 2020, June 28. As is Everest tradition, students processed out and received a balloon. Together, they prayed a final decade of the rosary before releasing their balloons just as they did at their kindergarten graduation. Photos provided Everest seniors have a few laughs during their graduation ceremony, June 28. Everest co-valedictorian Mary Beth Williams Everest co-valedictorian Eduardo Dominguez speaks. Everest excitement added by Matt Mackinder on July 8, 2020