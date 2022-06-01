Everest gains accreditation

Everest announced last week that its accreditation process with the National Association of Private Catholic and Independent Schools (NAPCIS) was completed and the academy is now a NAPCIS-accredited school.

Everest had previously been accredited through AdvancED but over the past two years, the school pursued accreditation with NAPCIS as an organization that better aligns with the school’s mission and as an accreditor whose process better serves Everest’s self-evaluation and improvement aims, according to the school.

Mike Smith, who was a part of the accreditation visit team, summed up the team’s visit to Everest, saying, “They are clearly in line with their mission and the mission of NAPCIS schools.”

PHOTO: Susan Ender, Everest assistant principal, Michael Nalepa, president, Gregory Reichert, headmaster. Photo: Provided by Mary Williams