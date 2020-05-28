Everest kindergarteners finish first year of school

Kindergarten marks the beginning of a student’s formal educational journey.

The building blocks of learning are constructed under the careful supervision of loving teachers and parents at Everest.

Mrs. McGrath is incredibly proud of this year’s kindergarteners, not only for achieving their academic goals in reading and more but also for their perseverance through distance learning.

Kindergarteners have completed the year well.

Today, they do not walk across the stage to “Pomp and Circumstance,” shake Mrs. Ender’s hand, and release their balloons, but they are celebrated for a successful year.

We are celebrating with them from afar!