Everest qualifies for states in track, field and tennis

The Mountaineers competed in the MHSAA Division 4 Track and Field Region 38 competition last week.

The boys team finished in second place with 83 points and had state qualifiers in four events.

Gavin Ryeson finished in first place in the 300-meter hurdles in the time of 43.54. He also finished in first place in the 110-meter hurdles in the time of 16.64.

Everest had two qualify in the shot put and discus events.

In the shot put, Jacob Jackson finished in first place with the distance of 43-09.5 and John Morrison finished in second place, 43-00.

Jackson finished first in the discus with the distance of 109.02 and Morrison took second with, 102-07.

Finishers in the track events were: in the 100-meter dash, Morrison in fourth place in the time of 11.76; Antonio Santoro, sixth, 11.92; 200-meter dash, Santoro, fifth, 24.88; 800-meter dash, Noah Arbogast, sixth, 2:12.71; 1,600-meter run, Anthony Felix, eighth, 5:23.61; 3,200-meter run, Justin Brzezinski, tenth, 14:50.82; and 110-meter hurdles, Michael Wojciechowski, eighth, 20.91.

The 400-meter relay team of Emiliano Ramirez, Morrison, Ryeson and Santoro finished in third place in the time of 46.60.

The 800-meter relay team of Joseph Milosch, Arbogast, Wojciechowski and Morrison finished in fifth place in the time of 1:52.98.

For field events, in the long jump, Ryeson finished in 14th place, 16-00; and Wojciechowski, 15th, 15-09.75.

Flint Beecher finished in first place with 141 points.

The girls team finished in third place with 85 points and had state qualifiers in eight events.

Kathleen Thibodeau qualified for the state championship in the 100-meter dash, finishing in first place in the time of 13.35; and in the 200-meter dash, finishing in second place, 28.04.

Theresa Waller qualified in the 3,200-meter run with a second place finish, 13:15.32.

Sally McGrath finished in second place in two events, discus with a distance of 85-00; and high jump, 4-05; to qualify for states.

The Mountaineers qualifed two relay teams. The 400-meter relay team with Erin Booms, Jessie Burns, Thibodeau and McGrath finished in second place, 57.96;. The 3,200-meter relay team with Danielle Brown, Anna Allard, Stephanie Suran and Waller finished in second place, 13:56.19.

Other finishes include in the 100-meter dash, Burns, fifth, 14.51; 200-meter dash, Burns, third, 30.95; 400-meter dash, McGrath, fifth, 1:11.30; Suran, seventh, 1:14.99; 300-meter hurdles, Booms, third, 56.06; and long jump, Booms, fifth, 14-05.5; Suran, eighth, 13-01.5; Allard, tenth, 9-11.75.

Austin Catholic took first place with 110 points and Dryden finished in second with 106 points.

The Mountaineers compete in the CHSL Championship on Wednesday and in the Oakland County Championship on Friday at Clarkston High School.

Everest Collegiate tied for second place in the MHSAA Division 4 Girls Tennis Region 29 compeitition at St. Clair Shores South Lake, May 19.

The Mountaineers scored nine points, sharing the tie with Warren Regina and Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett to advance to the state championship.

Bloomfield Hills Academy of the Sacred Heart won the region championship with 20 points.

The Everest Collegiate Girls Varsity Soccer team finished the regular season as Catholic High School League champions with a 2-1 win over Cranbrook in the CHSL Final on Saturday. They shut out Cabrini in the CHSL Semifinal with a 7-0 win with five goals from Celeste James. They had a 3-1 win over Summit Home School.

Remi Stalcup finished in 15th place for Everest Collegiate Boys Golf at the Oakland County Tournament last week, hitting a 78 for the day.