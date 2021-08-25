Everest soccer, volleyball start seasons

The Mountaineers opened the fall season on Saturday as the Clarkston Everest Collegiate Boys Varsity Soccer hosted their first annual invitational and posted two wins and one tie.

They shut out the Cabrini Monarchs from Allen Park, 7-0; had a 4-1 win over Roeper; and tied 2-2 with Lutheran Northwest.

Senior Lucas Cross led with four goals and four assists. Freshman Mark Cross had three goals. Freshman Zach Felix had two goals and one assist. Junior Luke Walker had one goal and three assists. Junior TJ Abraham had three assists.

Senior Luke Abraham, freshman Isaac Cross and freshman Jimmy Schmitt had one goal each.

The Mountaineers opened the week against Shrine Catholic and Oakland Christian. They host Bishop Foley on Thursday, 5 p.m.

* * *

The Everest Varsity Volleyball team competed in the Oakland Christian tournament on Saturday.

They lost to Lutheran Northwest and Shrine, 3-0.

Things turned around after the Mountaineers advanced to the silver bracket as they went 2-0 against Parkway Christian.

They went 2-0 against Genesee Christian in the silver bracket finals with a final match score, 29-27.

They host Academy of Sacred Heart on Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., and head to Bishop Foley on Monday, 7 p.m.

Two teams open their fall competition this week as Everest Girls Cross Country competed in the Clawson Watermelon Invite. They head to the the Michigan Catholic XC Invitational at St. Francis Retreat Center on Saturday. They compete Corunna Earlybird Invitational on Tuesday at Shiawassee County Fairgrounds. Everest Collegiate Football hosts their season opener this Friday.