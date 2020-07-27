Everest students celebrate first communions

Everest soon-to-be third graders have been making their first communions over the past few months.

Mountaineers are members at parishes throughout the Archdiocese of Detroit and Diocese of Lansing including St. Daniel, Our Lady of the Lakes, St. Joseph the Worker, and Holy Redeemer.

As churches have been reopening and catching up on missed opportunities due to the stay-at-home order, Mountaineer families have been sharing photos from their special days.

Usually, Mountaineer first communicants are honored are at a school mass in May. First communion is an important Sacrament of Initiation in the Catholic Church as they received Jesus in the Eucharist.