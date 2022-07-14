Expired plate

On June 27, a 37-year-old Clarkston man was stopped by a deputy on Dixie Highway in Independence Township for driving a commercial vehicle (pulling a trailer) with an expired license plate.

The deputy made contact with the driver who had an expired and suspended driver’s license.

He was issued citations and turned over to White Lake Township Police Department due to having outstanding arrest warrants there.

The owner of the vehicle, a 48-year-old Clarkston man, arrived on the scene a short time later and assumed possession of the vehicle after being issued a citation for allowing a suspended person to operate a vehicle.