Independence Township Supervisor Pat Kittle and township Clerk Cari Neubeck braved the cold in the middle of Main Street, Dec. 6, to sell Clarkston Rotary newspapers for their Shoes for Kids program. Rotarians and friends will provide shoes, boots, gloves, hats, gloves, and other items to 443 local children in need during Shoes for Kids, on Saturday, Dec. 14. Photo by Phil Custodio