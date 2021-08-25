Eye on Davison as football opens new season

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

As last fall came to a close, Clarkston Varsity Football players were talking and looking forward to playing Davison.

The season ended too early in the playoffs but now the Wolves are gearing up to take on Davison at Battle at the Big House this Friday, 7 p.m.

“They have been to Ford Field the last few years,” Richardson said. “They are loaded. They have very good coaches. It’s going to be a really good challenge for us.”

The Wolves have their own strengths.

“Our skilled kids are pretty good,” Richardson said, adding their secondary group was pretty solid in last Thursday’s scrimmage. “It’s going to be a matter of not turning the ball over. We’ve got to play solid defense. We can’t give up any big plays but that’s always the case.”

He added scrimmages went well.

“It was great as far as I was concerned,” he said. “We didn’t have anyone hurt – that is always my biggest concern.”

“It’s the Big House,” Richardson said. “It’s exciting no matter who you play.”

Key returners coming back include senior quarterback Mike DePillo, junior running back Ethan Clark, and junior lineman Cole Dellinger

“You start with Mike. He’s our leader,” Richardson said. “DePillo, Clark and Dellinger – those are the three guys who are our big returners. Mike Hein, at wide receiver, has had a really good spring and summer. Kohl Jarvis, wide receiver, played a lot last year. He’s had a good summer, a good spring. Those are the main guys on offense.”

He added on defense coming back is senior linebacker Caleb Stalworth, senior Mekhi Battle.

“Mekhi made a move from linebacker to defensive line,” Richardson said. “He’s been very good. We have Brady Krzciok an outside linebacker. Caden Ladd in secondary. Ian Olsen in the secondary. Those are probably the guys who have stood out the most right now.”

Leading the Wolves are captains DePillo, Stalworth, Clark and Dellinger.

Tickets for Battle at the Big House are available at the gate at University of Michigan.

Clarkston Athletics is following all of the guidelines University of Michigan Stadium has in place. Please visit mgoblue.com for all guidelines.