Fall honors for Mountaineer athletes

It was a Clarkston Everest Collegiate fall season to make history for many athletic teams.

The following athletes were recognized with honors by the Catholic High School League or their respective coaches associations nominations:

Football: All-Catholic: Dominic Cross, Jack Lasceski, Giovanni Mastromatteo, Michael McGrath, John Suran; All-League: Johnny Nedwick, Joey Thibodeau; and All- Academic: Fernando Caccia.

Soccer: All-Catholic: Lucas Cross, Alexander Earnhardt, Matthew Stafford; All-League: Jack Cross, Fernando Cross, Luke Walker; All-Academic: Eddie Dominguez; First Team All-State: Lucas Cross; All-State Honorable Mention: Luke Walker, Alexander Earnhardt, Matthew Stafford; All-State Academic: Fernando Caccia, Eduardo Dominguez, Matthew Stafford; All-District: Johnny Morrison, Anthony Felix, Jack Cross, Fernando Caccia, Eduardo Dominguez; and Team -4th Consecutive All State Academic.

Cross Country: All-Catholic: Avery Herrgott, Theresa Waller, Caroline Cross; All- League: Alyse Felix; and Academic All-State: Avery Herrgott and Theresa Waller.

Volleyball: All-Catholic: Daniella Mirjah; All-League: Sydney Cooper, Elyse Duhaime; and All-Academic: Jane Nedwick.

Scholastic All-Catholic: Mary Beth Williams, Madeleine Arbogast, Colleen Walker, Danielle Brown, Stephen Czach, Nathaniel Beggs, Sawyer Arbogast, Luke Abraham, Celeste James and John Morrison were recognized at the CHSL Prep Bowl.