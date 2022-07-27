Fall sports registration

Mandatory fall registration for all Clarkston Community Schools student-athletes in grades 9-12 is Monday, August 1 in the Clarkston High School cafeteria from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. where students will turn in their current MHSAA sports physical, which must be dated on or after April 15, 2022. Please note there are two pages to the physical and they can be done by a local urgent care.

Visit www.clarkston.k12.mi.us/athletics to check your sport for specific arrival time.