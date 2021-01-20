Falling concrete from I-75 bridge

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Editor

Clarkston resident Tracie Moonen was driving northbound on I-75 last Tuesday, Jan. 12, when she said a falling piece of concrete crashed through the windshield of her car while she and her daughter were driving underneath the bridge at Dixie Highway, Exit 93, in Springfield Township.

“I didn’t see anything,” said Moonen. “My daughter (Kassidy) saw what she thought was snow a split second before it hit. Neither of us were hurt.”

Moonen said Oakland County officers came to the scene, and she filed a police report regarding the incident.

Moonen added she was not aware that the bridge had any issues.

“I’ve never heard anyone say anything, but a man showed up at my door and said he’s been after MDOT to fix it for over two years,” Moonen said. “MDOT was out there (last Wednesday) to inspect the bridge. I’m hoping they insured there was no loose or potentially loose concrete. At the very least, they need a barrier or netting to catch debris that falls.

“I’ve had the windshield fixed already since it really wasn’t safe to drive due to visibility. I had to pay a deductible, so I am filing a claim with MDOT for reimbursement. They are sending me the paperwork.”