Fatal traffic crash

At 5:50 a.m., Jan. 14, Michigan State Troopers from the second district responded to North I-75 and Dixie Highway in Springfield Township after a passer-by called 911 to report a brush fire along I-75.

Springfield Township Fire made the scene and discovered it was a vehicle and requested MSP.

Once the car fire was put out, a body was recovered in the vehicle.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the driver was northbound on I-75, lost control, ran off the roadway, and then crashed into a tree where the vehicle caught fire.

As of press time, the identity of the driver was unknown.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to call the Metro North Post at 248-584-5740.

The investigation is ongoing and pending medical examiner reports and reconstructionist reports Troopers are continuing their investigation to identify the driver involved in this crash.

The medical examiner is currently awaiting dental records to aid in the identification.