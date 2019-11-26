Favazza represents hometown at regional race

Good luck to Brendan Favazza this week!

Favazza, a senior at Clarkston High School, competes in the 41st Annual Foot Locker Cross Country Championships Midwest Regional on Saturday at the University of Wisconsin – Parkside.

Favazza finished his final season with the Clarkston Boys Varsity Cross Country team in second place during the state finals at Michigan International Speedway. He broke the school record, and his own record, by five seconds with his 15:06 finish.

He also was regional champion during the MHSAA Division 1, Region 7 race at Springfield Oaks as he finished in first with a time of 15:26.9.

He also led the third OAA Red Jamboree race with a first place finish at 15:11.1 and ran the last two miles by himself.

Favazza is a returning national Foot Locker finalist and joins the top high school cross country runners from more than 13 states to compete in the FLCCC.

The Foot Locker Cross Country Championship is comprised of four regional 5K races across the country including the Midwest, Northeast, South, and West. More than 10,000 of the nation’s leading high school runners are expected to compete in the regional meets.

The top ten finishers from each seeded regional race qualify for the Foot Locker Cross Country National Finals in San Diego, Dec. 4.

For more info on the event, please visit www.footlockercc.com or www.facebook.com/FLCCC.