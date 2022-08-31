Fiery crash

A 53-year-old Goodrich man is in critical condition after an early-morning crash in Independence Township, Aug. 24.

The crash occurred on southbound M-15 at the intersection of Dixie Highway shortly after 1 a.m.

The driver was operating a 2013 Dodge Journey when he drove through the intersection and into the parking lot of Bowman Chevrolet. The vehicle hit a pole, rolled over, and caught fire, trapping the driver inside. There were no passengers and no vehicles in the lot were hit.

Independence Township Fire Department emergency personnel found the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, in the back seat of the vehicle. They quickly extinguished the blaze. The driver was removed and transported to the hospital.

Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash, which is being investigated by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.