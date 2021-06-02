Final walk for class

Clarkston High School Principal Gary Kaul in the Dan Fife Fieldhouse with seniors as the Class of 2021 prepares for their Senior Walk in the school. Photo by LKPhotography

The Clarkston High School Class of 2021 took part in the annual Senior Walk, May 25.

The seniors picked up their caps and gowns in the Dan Fife Fieldhouse and took their last few moments in the gym as students before walking through the halls one last time.

They exited the front doors and walked to the stadium where family and staff were waiting to see them walk around the track to share their big milestone.

Graduation is scheduled for Monday, June 7 at DTE Energy Music Theatre.

Congratulations seniors! You did it!

See more photos in the June 2, 2021 print edition.