Finish at states

Clarkston High School sophomore Courtney Bayley led the pack as she finished All-State during the MHSAA Division 1 Ski State Finals at Boyne Highlands Ski Resort, Feb. 24.

Bayley took All-State honors in the Slalom race for her fourth place finish for the Clarkston Girls Varsity Ski team and received a medal. She finished with All-State Second Team honors for her 11th place finish in the Giant Slalom race. Teammates sophomore Lyndsey Nicosia, freshman Phoebe Savoie and freshman Sydney Thomas also received All-State Second Team honors for their finish during the Slalom race.

As a team, the girls finished in fourth place, scoring a total of 114 after the Slalom and Giant Slalom races.

The Clarkston Boys Varsity Ski team finished in eighth place with 218 points from the Giant Slalom and Slalom races.

Freshman Luke Farella and junior Gunnar Karlstrom received All-State Second Team honors for their finish in the Slalom race.

While it was the last race of the season for the Wolves, it was also the last race for two coaches. Mike Foyteck is retiring from his position of head coach for Clarkston after 19 years. John Sych is retiring after nine years as coach for the girls teams.