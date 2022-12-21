First grader supercross-ready

By Wendi Reardon Price

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Seven-year-old Levi Teeter received an invitation of a lifetime at the beginning of December.

Teeter, a first grader at Springfield Plains Elementary, has been selected to participate in the 2023 KTM Junior Supercross at the San Diego Supercross, January 21, 2023.

His reaction was pure happiness.

“We had just sat down to eat dinner and the email came through,” Teeter shared. “Mom screamed with excitement and all my sister was concerned about was traveling to California.”

“Levi kept saying, ‘I can’t believe they chose me,’” said mom, Lyndsee, who added only 14 kids per race from all over the world are chosen to participate.

Levi will ride in a three-lap race at Snapdragon Stadium on a 2023 KTM SX-E 5 electric motorcycle.

KTM supplies the bike, a professional pit-crew, a professional pit area, and a Troy Lee Designs KTM riding kit, including a new helmet.

Levi shared it feels good to have the opportunity to ride the same track as the professional motocross racers use.

His favorite rider is Eli Tomac.

“He’s fast and good,” Levi shared.

“He knows all the pros,” Lyndsee added. “He is a big fan of all of them. He rewatches all of their old races on YouTube.”

Levi began racing when he was 4-years-old when his dad bought a used Yamaha PW50 with training wheels.

“I just became a natural,” Levi said. “After riding on a track for the first time a friend of my mom suggested getting me into racing. The rest is history. It’s a fun sport.”

When Levi isn’t racing he enjoys going to the skate park and trampoline park as well as playing soccer and basketball. His favorite thing to do in school is math.

Levi, Lyndsee, his dad, Dustin, and little sister, Eden shared they extremely proud and excited for this once in a lifetime experience.

“We appreciate all of the support and encouragement from friends, family and our community,” said Lyndsee.