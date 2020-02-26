First-place finishes at meet

The Wolves head to Lake Orion for the OAA Swim and Dive League meet this week.
Clarkston lost their final home meet of the season against Rochester Adams, 125-61, on Feb. 13.
The Wolves took first place in three events with Valen Kurmaniak taking the top spot in the 200-yard freestyle in the time of 1:52.59; and in the 100-yard freestyle, 50.21. Zachary Yamanoha finished in first place in the 200-yard IM, 2:12.12.
Three other swimmers earned points in two of their events as Owen Brown finished in second place in the 100-yard breaststroke in the time of 1:08.44 and fifth place in the 200-yard IM, 2:22.64. Lamont Williams finished third place in the 100-yard butterfly, 1:02.02 and finished fourth place in the 50-yard freestyle, 25.27. Avery Kersjes finished in second place in the 100-yard backstroke, 1:09.42, and fifth place in the 50-yard freestyle, 26.60.

Owen Guzal competes in the 100-yard backstroke against Rochester Adams. Photo by Wendi Reardon Price

For the 1-meter diving event Michael George finished in second place with 158.55 points; Kevin Hardtke, third place, 155.55; and Ryan Putnam, fifth place, 111.45.
Also scoring points for the night with fifth place finishes were Philip McGinty in the 100-yard freestyle in the time of 59.30; Martin Cordoba, 100-yard butterfly, 1:09.10; Canyon Roodbeen, 100-yard breaststroke, 1:14.46; Trent Schmeling, 100-yard backstroke, 1:18.52; Devon Roodbeen, 200-yard freestyle, 2:16.12; and Andrew Musson, 500-yard freestyle, 6:15.56.
The Wolves had two relay teams finished in second place. The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Williams, Brown, Kersjes and Kurmaniak finished in the time of 1:39.37; and the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Yamanhoa, Kersjes, Williams and Kurmaniak finished in the time of 3:39.69. The 200-yard medley relay team of Yamanoha, Brown, Canyon Roodbeen and Charley Osmun finished in third place, 1:58.25.
The prelims for the OAA meet are Wednesday and Thursday with the league championship on Friday, 5:30 p.m.

