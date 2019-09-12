First-place medal winners at Traverse City

The Clarkston Boys Varsity Tennis team finished in second place at the Traverse City Invitational, Aug. 30.

The Wolves had three singles players go win first place, winning all of their matches for the day – Luke Baylis on Singles No. 1, Frankie Piani on Singles No. 2, and Noah Fasczewski on Singles No. 3.

Adam Zentner finished in second place in the Singles No. 4 court with one loss to Birmingham Seaholm which went into a third set tiebreaker.

The invitational was a played as a triple dual match with awards for individual flights. The teams participating included Clarkston, Seaholm, Forest Hills Eastern and Traverse City Central. Seaholm won the tournament.

The Wolves hosted eight teams during their annual Clarkston Invitational, Aug. 24.

Baylis and Fasczewski finished in first place and Zentner finished in second place.

Colin Horst and Brendan Aughe finished in second place on the Doubles No. 1 court.

The Wolves were missing two of their players as they had ACT testing the same day.

The boys were victorious against Rochester Adams in their meet against them, Sept. 4.

All singles players, Baylis, Piani, Fasczewski, Zentner along with Colin Horst and Brendan Aughe on Doubles No. 2; Adam Walsh and Joey Chrenka on Doubles No. 3 won their flights.

The Wolves competed in the the Ann Arbor Invitational Quad on Saturday and had first place wins on Singles courts 1-3.

Zenter, on Singles No. 4, lost in a head to head match against Ann Arbor Pioneer after a 3-hour competition, ending in a tiebreaker deciding the third set and went 2-6, 7-5, 7-6. At one point, Zentner was down in second set 2-5 but came back winning five straight games winning second set 7-5 forcing a third set tiebreaker.

The Wolves opened the week at Rochester High School on Tuesday. They head to Seaholm on Thursday and are home on Tuesday, Sept. 17 as they host Groves.

All matches begin at 4 p.m.