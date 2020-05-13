Flags from Optimists boosting morale

The Clarkston Optimist Club is promoting patriotism by selling flags to be placed in area yards.

For a $40 fee, the flag will be delivered on six different holidays – Memorial Day, Flag Day, Fourth of July, Veteran’s Day, Labor Day, and Sept. 11.

“If you were to drive through our village now, you can see some of the flags loaned to the village as a morale booster during the pandemic,” said Optimist Club member Tom Lowrie. “Unfortunately, sales have been way below last year, and we will have to remove any flags not paid for by Memorial Day.”

The Optimists sponsor many area programs, mainly for the Clarkston youth, including the Fourth of July Parade, playground equipment in Depot Park, scholarships, and SCAMP Field Day, just to name a few.

For more information, visit Clarkstonoptimists.org.