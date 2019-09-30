Floyd E. SPEER Jr.;

SPEER, Floyd E. Jr.; of Waterford; passed away on September 28, 2019; age 92; preceded in death by his wife Charlotte & daughter Fay Speer; father of Anne (Tom) Cavalier, Janet (Wayne) Wardell, Shelley (Chris) Schrubba, Floyd (Kelly) Speer & Walt (Dawn) Speer;  22 grandchildren & 20 great grandchildren;  Floyd was a U.S. Navy WWII veteran and retired from General Motors. Friends may visit Wednesday, Oct 2nd from  3:00 pm-9:00 pm at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Service Thursday, Oct 3rd  at 12:30pm at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Foundation or Disabled American Veterans. Please leave a message or condolence on Floyd’s online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com

