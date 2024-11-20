Floyd James Dobson, 83

Floyd James Dobson; of Clarkston; passed away on November 13, 2024; age 83. Beloved husband of Carol for 61 years. Loving father of Debbie (Bill) Ross, Diane (Scott) Gemmell, Denise (Ken) Zander, and Dan Dobson. Cherished grandfather of Sara (Scott) Gerrits, Ryan (Taylor) Gemmell, Kyle (Rebecca) Zander, Haley (David) Peck, Olivia (Michael Maes) Zander, Andrew Ross, Matthew Ross, and Jacob Dobson. Also loved and cherished by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Floyd’s faith, family, friends, and love for country were his life’s devotions.

Most importantly, Floyd loved spending time with his immediate family with many special times at their home in Clarkston, at Blue Lake, in Hale, Christmas ski trips, and grandkids weddings. He looked forward to welcoming his first great grandchild in March. His love of family extended beyond his immediate family to his St. Daniel’s Church Family and Michigan Fiero Club and many friends. Floyd was also proud to serve in the United States Air Force. He is known for his love of country and exemplified this with his patriotic flare. He also enjoyed golfing, bowling, and water skiing (showing his slalom skills until he was 75.)

Visitation Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, with a Rosary beginning at 3 pm. Funeral Mass Monday 11 a.m. at St. Daniel Catholic Church.

Military Honors Tuesday, November 19 at 10 a.m. at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly.

Memorials may be made to Tunnels to Towers Foundation or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

