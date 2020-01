Pine Knob Elementary celebrated their holiday parties, Dec. 19, with fishing for candy canes, reindeer ring toss, and other games, food, and activities. Student choirs and drums also performed during the school sing-a-long. As a surprise to the students, the Pine Knob Elementary staff sang their own version of “The 12 Days of Christmas,” tweaked to “The 12 Days of What My Students Said To Me,” at the event.

Photos by Matt Mackinder