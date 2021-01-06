Football, volleyball, girls swimming and diving tournaments to wrap this month

The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced at the end of December updates for concluding postseason tournaments for football, volleyball and girls swimming and diving.

At press time, Clarkston Everest Collegiate Varsity Football plays their regional game at the Legacy Center in Brighton this Saturday, Jan. 9, 6 p.m. Semifinals are on Saturday, Jan. 16 for 11-player teams with state finals the weekend of Jan. 22-23.

Clarkston Varsity Volleyball will pick up with quarterfinals against Grand Blanc on Jan. 12, followed by semifinals on Jan. 14-15 and finals on Jan. 16. Semifinals and finals will be played at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek.

Clarkston divers will have finals on Friday, Jan. 15.

Spectators will not be allowed at competitions. The tournaments will be completed during January, as the MHSAA continues to follow all emergency orders from the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services (MDHHS).

Football teams began two days of outdoor, non-contact conditioning and drills, wearing helmets and shoulder pads with physical distancing, Dec. 28, in advance of the first round of testing Dec. 30 as part of an MDHHS rapid testing pilot program.

Schools will test players, coaches and other team personnel, with full-contact practice. The testing program will utilize BinaxNOW antigen tests, which produce results within 15 minutes.

Volleyball and Girls Swimming and Diving restarted their postseason on Monday, Jan. 4. As with football, participants in both sports must take part in a rapid testing pilot program.

MHSAA announced on Wednesday, Jan. 6 limited numbers of spectators would be allowed for football and volleyball tournaments after receiving approval the same day MDHHS.

Football teams will receive 125 tickets, to be divided among game participants for purchase by immediate family members via the GoFan digital ticketing platform.

Volleyball teams will receive 50 tickets, also to be purchased by immediate family via GoFan.

Spectators in different households must be spaced out by six feet and maintain distancing at all other times including arrival and departure from the game facility. Spectators also must wear fact masks at all times.

The Lower Peninsula Girls Swimming & Diving Finals will conclude that sport’s season Jan. 15-16 at three sites. Spectators will not be allowed at those events because those meets will include much higher numbers of participants, and adding spectators would push the total number of people in attendance past what is considered safe for indoor events.

All three Swimming & Diving Finals, as well as the Volleyball Semifinals and Finals will be streamed live on MHSAA.tv. FOX Sports Detroit will broadcast all Football Finals – that schedule for streaming and cable will be announced closer to those events.