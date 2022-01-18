For the birds

The meetings of the Clarkston-area Backyard Birders Club have been put on hold.

“We have waited until now to make a decision on whether to resume our monthly meetings of the Clarkston-area Backyard Birders Club,” said Bill Haney, president of the club. “The coming weeks appear to be hitting us with a double dose of continuing complications. We are forecast to have to deal with Omicron in combination with the advent of typical Michigan winter weather, so in the interests of everyone’s safety, it is clearly better to wait to resume our monthly gatherings.”

For more information, email cabbclub@gmail.com.