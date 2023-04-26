Forever home

By Matt Mackinder

Clarkston News Editor

Last year, Christian Chambers’ Clarkston home was in jeopardy of being sold by his mother Doreen’s guardian, a situation that the family said was being done unlawfully.

After going through legal proceedings over the last several months, Chambers’ home has been saved.

Last week, the family posted a statement on Christian’s GiveSendGo page thanking the Clarkston community for all the support.

GRATITUDE! There is no better word to sum up Christian’s heart for the Clarkston Community’s generosity and participation in the effort to save his home. IT WORKED! With your assistance and pro-bono legal counsel, Christian resolved his court battle and will be able to live out his days in his childhood home. This life-long Clarkston resident and community servant will continue to be able to walk through his backyard to ‘coach’ on the sidelines of sporting events. He will still be able to attend and serve in Clarkston Community Church. And he will continue to share his hallmark smile with all those he meets.

Though we can all rejoice in the news that Christian’s home has been saved, work remains to make it more accessible and functional. To date, one of two bathrooms has been renovated and safety rails have been put up for Christian to safely navigate steps. New, more accessible kitchen cabinets will soon be installed thanks to the generosity of Drew’s Home of Clarkston. And Christian’s brother, John, has created a comfortable space for a future roommate to help offset household expenses.

With your continued support, Christian can ensure his house will be safe and accessible for the rest of his life. We are halfway to our goal so let’s keep the momentum going! If you would like to join the effort visit givesendgo.com/savechristianshome.

With deepest gratitude to the Clarkston Community,

Christian and family

Chambers, who has cerebral palsy, is a 1993 graduate of Clarkston High School and can be seen on the sidelines for Clarkston varsity football games as an honorary “coach,” something he has done for the past 35 years.

The house that Chambers’ parents left for him was in danger of being sold.

“This is the home he has lived in for 50 years, the home his parents promised to him when they could no longer be here to take care of him,” said Chambers’ sister-in-law Jennifer Chambers to the Clarkston News in Nov. 2022. “Christian’s parents were very clear in their intentions for his well-being when they would eventually not be here to take care of them. Christian’s mother has been in a nursing home the past six years. Her guardian (Jennifer Carney) recently seized an opportunity to sell the home, which is completely unnecessary. This guardian is also an attorney who in the last couple of years was removed by the state attorney general in her capacity to handle probate cases for the elderly under state care.”

Nicole Shannon, a systemic advocacy attorney with the Michigan Elder Justice Initiative, was retained by Christian to take on this battle.

Paul (Chambers, one of Christian’s brothers) has his own retained lawyer and the other family members are self-represented. Shannon is taking Christian’s case pro bono, so charging no legal fees as she works for a non-profit and represents all her clients for no charge.

Court records show Carney and the family recently came to an agreement that will allow Christian to keep the home his parents left him. In addition, Carney will receive $9,300 as part of the settlement and will continue on as Doreen’s guardian without receiving further payment.

PHOTO: Christian Chambers has a message for the Clarkston community that helped him save his home after his mother’s guardian attempted to sell off the property last year against the family’s wishes. Photo: Doreen Schwarz