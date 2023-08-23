Formal plans announced for Rudy’s Market, old Clarkston News building

By Matt Mackinder

Clarkston News Editor

CLARKSTON — Downtown Clarkston is set to feature a new dining experience next June or July with the opening of Rudy’s Prime Steakhouse at 9 South Main Street.

Next door at 5 South Main, the former home of The Clarkston News, a Mediterranean-themed restaurant, basement wine cellar, and second-floor bourbon and cigar bar are planned.

These plans were made public Aug. 16 at a news conference inside the empty 9 South Main building where work will begin in the coming weeks.

“With our sights set on offering the most unique and enjoyable dining experiences in Clarkston, we’re excited to finally share that Rudy’s Market is evolving and expanding,” said Rudy’s Market co-owner Robert Esshaki. “The Clarkston culinary scene has been home to Rudy’s for 90 years and this evolution in our dining experiences will only continue to grow from here. It’s not just coming to the restaurant, eating, and leaving. You can come in, no two-hour wait times, and I know those are popular these days, but you can go downstairs, get your wine for the evening, and then after your meal, go back downstairs to extend your evening.

“The whole experience is something that we think is going to be unique for Oakland County and for the state of Michigan. We think this restaurant will be at an elite level and something that can compete with any restaurant in Detroit, Birmingham, Ann Arbor, Royal Oak, or Rochester.”

The investment is $3.5 million for the steakhouse. No other figures were made public.

“The reason we selected a steakhouse is because, of all the concepts and formats that we thought of, we thought (a steakhouse) was missing in this area,” Esshaki said. “We don’t really have anything like that all the way to Birmingham or Rochester to our east. We also thought that it’s something that everybody loves, right? There will be steaks and seafood. Kids love it. Adults love it. It just speaks to everybody and we feel it will be a popular format.”

After purchasing the Clarkston News building and the adjacent parking lot in early 2021, Rudy’s Market closed for renovations on Labor Day of that year.

“As temporary stewards of the historic Rudy’s Market and former Clarkston News buildings, we recognize that these buildings were here long before us and will remain long after we are gone,” said Rudy’s co-owner Christopher Thomas. “These buildings are true community treasures and the renovation of the spaces will be a first-of-its-kind masterclass on how to redevelop historic buildings to create a vibrant atmosphere for our community.”

Esshaki said that between now and the opening of the steakhouse, his group expects to learn a lot from the community and customers and plan to listen to their input to help shape the future.

Victor Saroki and Alex Saroki, of Saroki Architecture, and John Kelly, of Kelly Building and Development Company, were also present at the event, along with city officials, Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce staff and members, business colleagues, and local residents.

“This is a very exciting project for Clarkston and the city extends its congratulations and thanks to Robert and Chris,” said Clarkston City Manager Jonathan Smith. “It was interesting to see remnants from many years ago when this building was a Ford dealership.”

Smith explained that renovations to the exterior walls and roof of Rudy’s will require that the six parking spots on Mill Street be closed, primarily for safety reasons. At times, the sidewalk and parking spots in front of Rudy’s will also need to close.

“Rudy’s has been a community staple for almost a full century in Clarkston, and the care and attention they’re putting into the redevelopment of these historic buildings is a testament to their commitment to honoring our village’s heritage,” said Clarkston Mayor Eric Haven. “I’m incredibly excited about the future of downtown Clarkston with these restaurants on the horizon.”

Since 1933, Rudy’s Market has been a local culinary destination and fan favorite in downtown Clarkston. After opening its doors in 1933 near the corner of Washington & Main in Clarkston, Rudy’s relocated to its current home at 9 Main Street in 1954 and has continued to expand to offer new culinary specialties and corporate dining services.

“Our Main Street is a destination for great food,” said Chamber Executive Director Kendal Petzold. “People know Clarkston because of our wonderful restaurants and businesses downtown. The Rudy’s redevelopment is going to help reaccelerate the community vibrancy and economic growth.”

“We always take our role very seriously,” added Victor Saroki. “We’re excited about the opportunity for these projects. We’ve assembled a fantastic team and we’re very comfortable in this space. We’ve won a lot of awards for our buildings and restaurants, and we’ve worked with John Kelly for many years on many projects. We’ve known Robert and Chris for many years and there is a lot of excitement on their part as well. It’s really just a first-class team and the energy is great.

“We look forward to the opening day.”

Esshaki also noted that the steakhouse will have a laid-back environment.

“It’s come as you are,” he said. “If you’re in a suit, great. If you’re coming in off of Deer Lake, that’s great, too. It’s going to be family-oriented. We’re going to pack them in.”

Esshaki then concluded, with a laugh, “the fire code will be borderline.”

PHOTO: From left, Alex Saroki, Saroki Architecture, Rudy’s co-owners Christopher Thomas and Robert Esshaki, Victor Saroki, Saroki Architecture, and John Kelly, Kelly Building and Development Company, gather at the press event at 9 South Main on Aug. 16. Photo: Matt Mackinder