Four generations strong

It was a special birthday celebration for Richard Light, who turned 90 in October.

He met his great-grandson, Easton who is only a few months old, for the first time and it brought four generations of Light together.

“It was really special,” said Bob Light, of Independence Township, adding the Richard was happy to see Easton. “He was holding back the tears. He was just delighted.”

Bob said his dad has had health issues for a number of years.

“He’s 90, and he does pretty darn well under the circumstances. Of course it was very special for my son to have a son. It made me a grandpa and my dad a great-grandpa.”

Easton is son of Josh Light and Chelsey (Miller) Light, both graduates of Clarkston High School.

Bob added Josh and Chelsey don’t live too far away but with the COVID-19 pandemic and Richard’s health issues, they weren’t able to get together.

“It was time to make it happen,” Bob said, adding each generation is 30 years apart. “Four generations on its own is pretty incredible – the fact we are within months of being 30 years apart is pretty cool.”

— Wendi Reardon Price