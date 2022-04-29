Frances Harless, 83

Frances Harless, of Clarkston, born July 24, 1938 in Gainesboro, Tenn., to Marshall Larry Davidson and Versie Lou Stafford Davidson, went to be with the Lord on April 27, 2022 at the age of 83.

Preceded in death by her loving husband Manford and infant daughter Kimberly.

Beloved mother of Randy (Shelley) Harless. Proud grandmother of Samantha (Falco) Schiavi, Jacob (Kayla) Harless, and Caleb Harless. Adored great-grandmother of Giovanni Schiavi. Also survived by many extended family and friends.

Fran enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family.

Arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Private entombment at Ottawa Park Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Association.

