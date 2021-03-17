Francis Dombkowski, 71

Francis “Frank” Stanley Dombkowski, of Clarkston, previously of Rousseau;, passed away March 14, 2021 at the age of 71.

Preceded in death by his father Stanley.

Son of Lucy, brother of Dennis (Vera), Mark (Karen), Michael (Ann), Kevin (Julie), Alan (Sue) and Joseph (Nancy), and also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Frank attended St. Hilary grade school in Redford, and graduated in 1967 from Orchard Lake St. Mary’s college preparatory school.

He served in U.S. Marines as a sergeant.

Frank earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in geology at Wayne State University. He was employed as a senior petroleum geologist by the Exxon Corporation, retiring in 1986.

Frank worked as a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in L’Anse, retiring in 2011. He served as a Bohemia Township supervisor and was an active member of the VFW.

Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Funeral Home, Clarkston, on Saturday, March 20 from 3-8 p.m. with scripture service at 4 p.m. with 25 people at a time rotating with masks required. The family will hold a memorial service and burial in Rousseau at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Ontonagon County Animal Protection or Capuchin Soup Kitchen.

