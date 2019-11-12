Frederick C. SCHWAR

SCHWAR, Frederick C.; of Ortonville, Michigan; formerly of New York; passed away November 9, 2019; age 76; husband of Michele “Mickey” for 47 years; father of Joe (Silvia) Schwar & Bill Schwar; grandpa of Zara; brother of Bob (Joanne) Schwar; brother in law of Richard (Irene) Mrazek and the late Rene (Brian) Morrissette; preceded in death by his parents, Frederick & Elizabeth. Fred graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree of Civil Engineering from University of Detroit. He retired as a civil engineer and enjoyed baseball, trading stocks, collecting stamps and his tractor. He will be remembered for his love of German food, researching information and his crab cake recipe. Memorial service Sunday, November 24, at 3 p.m., at First Congregational Church of Clarkston, 5449 Clarkston Road, Clarkston, MI 48348. Visiting at the church at 2 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to First Congregational Church of Clarkston. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Please leave a memory or condolence on Fred’s online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com