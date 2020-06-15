Frederick Skelton, 68

Frederick G. Skelton of Hillman, formerly of Waterford, passed away June 11, 2020 at the age of 68.

Husband of Debra, father of Tracy (Eric Avery) Stonehouse, John (Tina Roberts) Skelton and Shawna Maldonado, grandpa of Ashley, Kaden, Ayla, Katie and Joseph. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by siblings Lois and Gerald.

Fred served the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Kennedy and retired from General Motors. He earned his pilot’s license, enjoyed hunting/fishing and his ferrets.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Wednesday, June 17, 4-8 p.m. Funeral service Thursday, June 18, 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Due to governmental restrictions, 10 person limit. Interment Christian Memorial Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Free Food & Stuff, Mt Morris.

