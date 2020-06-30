Free meals all summer with CCS

Clarkston Community Schools, in partnership with Chartwells School Dining, is committed to providing free “Grab and Go” breakfast and lunch for all students throughout the summer.

The district has been providing free breakfast and lunch for all students since March and has distributed 167,026 meals to date.

In July and August, the full week’s meals will be provided at six local distribution locations every Wednesday (instead of Tuesday and Friday).

Individual meals are packed to be picked up and taken home.

Children do not need to be enrolled in Clarkston Community Schools and do not need to be present for parents, neighbors, or friends to pick up meals.

Curbside pick-up will be at Andersonville Elementary, Sashabaw Middle School, and Clarkston Junior High School.

The CCS food services truck will be at Bridgewater Park Apartments, Clintonvilla Mobile Home Community, and Independence Woods Mobile Home Community.

For a complete list of locations and times, visit www.clarkston.k12.mi.us/food.