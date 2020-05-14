Free city parking for rest of 2020

In an effort to help local businesses get back on track, parking in the city of Clarkston will be free through Jan. 1, 2021.

This resolution was passed unanimously at the May 11 city council meeting.

“This action is being taken to assist and support our local businesses as they endeavor to reopen,” said Jonathan Smith, city manager for the City of the Village of Clarkston. “The city further plans to reach out to the business owners to ask of other ways we may support them during the coronavirus.”

Illegal parking, such as parking in a no parking zone or parking in a handicap space without a permit, will continue to be enforced through the Oakland County Sheriff.

— Matt Mackinder