Free vehicle sterilization for First Responders and Healthcare Employees, April 24.

Bowman Chevrolet is partnering with Legacy Service Solutions to offer free mobile vehicle sterilization and antimicrobial coating process to not only disinfect but protect against the growth of COVID-19.

All hospital and healthcare employees, law enforcement, fire and EMS workers are eligible for the free cleaning this Friday, April 24 from 3-7 p.m. at Bowman, located at 6750 Dixie Highway, Clarkston.

Legacy’s process includes an initial disinfectant sterilization, followed by a coating technology that covalently adheres to a surface creating a molecular bond with the surface/item to which it is applied, effectively bonding to the surface for at least three months, even when continued normal cleaning takes place. When applied correctly, the antimicrobial protection does not allow harmful bacteria to thrive on the surface by piercing the cell wall of virus/bacteria and substantially reduces ATP counts and HAI’s.

The coating product and application process are non-toxic, environmentally friendly, FDA approved, and EPA certified as an antimicrobial.

Additional vehicle sterilization dates include:

Wednesday, April 22 from 3-7 p.m. at Sellers Buick GMC- 38000 Grand River Ave, Farmington, MI 48335; and Saturday, April 25, from 12-4 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz of St. Clair Shores, 20200 E. 9 Mile Rd. Saint Clair Shores, MI.