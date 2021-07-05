Freida Cooper, 85

Freida M. Cooper, of Clarkston, passed away on June 30, 2021 at the age of 85.

Wife of Jim for 65 years. Mother of Brian (late Kristi) Cooper, Mike (Lurrie) Cooper and Jeff (Lelia) Cooper, “Grandma Coop” of Jameson, Chloe, Jeremy, Jonathan, Adam, Jade, Tricia and Kandice. Also survived by many great-grandchildren.

Sister of Richard (Donna) Wooley, late Nelson “Joey” (Sandy) Wooley and late George “Butch” (late Sue) Wooley. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Freida enjoyed reading, cooking, and gardening. She especially liked spending time with family and supporting them at their sporting events.

Private family services entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Interment at Lakeview Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to The Medical Team Hospice, Flint.

