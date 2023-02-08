From Clarkston to Hollywood

By Matt Mackinder

Clarkston News Editor

Brett Kline was recently back in his hometown of Clarkston visiting family and decided to go see “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” a Whitney Houston biopic that was playing at the GQT Oxford 7 theater, with his parents Jane and Mitch Kline.

Here’s the catch – Kline had a role in the movie as an extra with a noticeable line of dialogue.

“I live in Los Angeles now and was working as an extra through Central Casting,” Kline explained. “We shot at the Beverly Hilton, which is the actual location where Whitney passed away. I was one of the 10 or 11 ‘paparazzi’ extras working that day. The assistant director informed us on set that one of the extras would be getting a line. He auditioned all of us to say, ‘Are you going back to rehab?’ He said I was the one and then brought over the director Kasi Lemmons, who gave final approval. Next thing I know, I’m all mic’d up and yelling the line at Naomi Ackie (the actress that played Whitney Houston).

“In the final edit, I say the line and the music stops and she looks at me, thrown off. It was actually a pretty poignant moment in the film, which was pretty cool to see. It wasn’t just ‘Here’s your coffee.’ They added me in the end credits and the role earned me my SAG (Screen Actor’s Guild) card.”

Kline said the Oxford theater has been the site for many memories over the years. It’s where he first saw the “Star Wars” prequels, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” “Elf,” and countless others.

“It was pretty surreal seeing me heckle Whitney on the big screen there with (my parents),” said Kline. “It was also a good movie the second time around.”

Over the years, Kline has been in numerous student films, an independent feature called “The King of Detroit,” and has performed extra work “because it pays,” he said.

“’I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ was my first speaking role in a major studio film,” Kline said. “Since shooting the film, I also booked a small co-star role as a SWAT officer on the Paramount+ show ‘Mayor of Kingstown.’”

Looking back, Kline said he got the acting bug more than 20 years ago.

“I was a theater kid and did plays since third or fourth grade; I just love it,” Kline beamed. “There’s always been a thirst to perform. Even when I’m not acting, I’ve been doing stand-up comedy for over a decade and got my start at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle in Royal Oak.”

Growing up in Clarkston, Kline said his best memories are skiing with friends at Pine Knob, “even though I’ve hit a tree on the Mansion Run and busted myself up numerous times on The Wall,” Kline shared.

Kline graduated from the Roeper School in 2009 and then went to Michigan State, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Acting degree in 2014. He also went to Upland Hills School from kindergarten through eighth grade.

Knowing he can boast his role in a major motion picture, Kline said it’s still mind-boggling to see himself on the big screen.

“It was surreal to see how well it turned out; I really enjoyed the movie,” said Kline. “The music is fantastic and Naomi Ackie is phenomenal. She was also really nice on set. It was particularly special to see it at my home theater. I went twice, once with my wife and another time with my parents. Now the world can know me as the guy who yells at Whitney, ‘Are you going back to rehab?’”

What’s next for Kline?

“Hopefully, more movies and TV shows,” said Kline. “It’s pilot season in LA right now, so wish me luck that I book something.”

PHOTO: Brett Kline in his scene from “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.” Photo provided