Gail Evans, 86

Gail Evans, of Clarkston, passed away April 5, 2021 at the age of 86.

Preceded in death by her husband Bill.

Mother of Mark (Cheryl) Evans, Tim (Chunping) Evans and Lisa Evans, grandma of Jennifer, Joseph (Jennifer) and Michal, great-grandma of six, sister of Herbert Alsup and Kip (Sue) Alsup.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Sunday, April 11 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral service Monday, April 12 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

Interment Tuesday, April 13 at 2 p.m. at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly.

Memorials may be made to Church of Christ Care Center.

