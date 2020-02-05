Gamblers risk all for love in high school musical

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Staff Writer

All bets are off when it comes to love, as characters in 1950s New York find out when Clarkston High School Drama Club presents the musical comedy “Guys and Dolls,” Feb. 13-16.

The show centers around two gamblers, Nathan Detroit and Sky Masterson, and the two women in their lives.

“Nathan bets Sky can’t take Sarah Brown to Havana,” explained junior Quinton Muhleck, who plays Nathan Detroit, adding Nathan is close to marriage with his fiance, Miss Adelaide. But they have been very close to marriage for the past 14 years.

“They are trying and Nathan screwed it up. Miss Adelaide gets mad at him because he gambles and she doesn’t like the craps game. It’s repetitive, with her getting mad and me apologizing,” he added.

Junior Brady Stewart, who plays Sky Masterson, added it’s a story about love and self improvement.

“It’s the overlapping of lives you wouldn’t think would mesh well at all,” he continued. “They discover everyone has good within and you can find love anywhere even when you least expect it.”

“It’s a journey of self discovery,” added junior Susanna Metz, who plays Miss Adelaide. “It’s also hilarious. There is a lot of comedy. Also, seriousness that the audience can relate to.”

“It follows two different love stories – one going on for a long time and one just beginning – and you can watch the beginning to the end,” said senior Maryn McConnell, who plays Sarah Brown.

The students enjoy getting into their roles, which have been mixed with fun and a few challenges.

“Nathan and I are quite different,” Muhleck said. “I think I am more sensitive than Nathan. He takes in stuff and just brushes it off – that’s not me. It’s definitely fun to put myself in different shoes.”

He added being Nathan Detroit is easier when he is with Metz.

“We feed off of each other,” Muhleck said. “There’s something about the chemistry between us. It makes both Nathan and Adelaide better. Nathan bites off more he can chew and acts tougher than he actually is. He shows that in the show. This gambler who is only in for it for the money, you wouldn’t think he has a sweet side but it shows a lot in the show when he is with Adelaide.”

As for his fiance, Adelaide, Metz said she is very tired of what has happened to her over their 14-year engagement.

“She takes her emotions and turns it into comedy,” Metz explained. “She is also in the mindset she wants to get married so bad she will overlook everything. He said he is sorry so he must mean it. I have such a good time playing Adelaide because she is so funny. I feel if future me was engaged for 14 years, this is exactly how I would be.”

Playing Sky Masterson was different than previous characters Stewart has portrayed.

“I have always played a lot of comedic roles and when it comes to character, it’s okay to have everything be as big as you want it to be,” he said. “This is one of the first roles I have to direct my emotion in a more refined way to convey the emotions and character arc I want to convey to the audience.”

McConnell added playing Sarah is different than playing Tracy in last year’s production of “Hairspray.”

“Last year I felt like Tracy was me on steroids,” she laughed. “I love playing Sarah. She has a lot of up and down moments throughout the show, and she has a lot of personal internal struggles which are fun to play especially since she is all over the place. She is more serious and uptight which is fun because in real life I am pretty easy going and extroverted.”

The cast invites the community to come out for the show, which is rated PG.

“It has something for everyone,” said Stewart. “The good thing about this show is people know it. It’s fun for all ages involved. Adults will know the show a little bit more. Kids will think it’s interesting. Even if they do know the show, every live performance has its own rendition or twist which makes it special for everyone.”

“The music is beautiful,” Metz added.

“You can get lost in the story and enjoy yourself,” said McConnell.

Performances are at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, Friday, Feb. 14, and Saturday, Feb. 15. Matinee performances are on Saturday, Feb. 15, and Sunday, Feb. 16, both at 2 p.m. The Sunday performance is interpreted for the deaf.

Tickets are available Monday through Friday during school lunches, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., and online at Tix5.centerstageticketing.com/sites/clarkstonhigh. Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for students and seniors.