Game for Hope leads to huge win for lacrosse

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

The Wolves dominated the field against visiting Troy during the annual Game for Hope on Saturday in their 18-1 win.

“I thought it was a great way to honor the people the players represented,” said Clarkston Boys Varsity Lacrosse Head Coach Brian Kaminskas.

Junior Evan McClorey was the first to score less than two minutes into the game. Senior Hayden Arnold added one more to put the score, 2-0, with seven minutes left in the first quarter.

The Wolves scored five more goals in the remaining five minutes in the quarter with three goals from Arnold, a goal from sophomore Ryan Phyle and one goal from junior Ryan Berry, finishing the quarter with a 7-0 lead.

“That’s what we want to do,” Kaminskas said about the start. “I don’t care who we are playing – that’s the goal every day is to run faster than the guy you are playing against. It’s exactly what we wanted and it showed in results.”

Clarkston scored three more goals in the second quarter with two from Phyle and one from McClorey.

Phyle and Berry scored one more goal each in the second half. Junior Michael Ferman had two goals. Senior Harry Skinner, senior Owen Meyer and sophomore Zaiden Green had one goal each.

Sophomore Gavin Pate scored the last goal of the night with 3:34 left in the game with an assist from Meyer.

“It’s a whole team effort all the way around,” Kaminskas added with different players scoring every night.

The Wolves opened the week with a 14-5 win against Rochester Adams, April 27.

“They are a good OAA team,” said Kaminskas. “Again, the guys are showing up. They are doing exactly what the game plan is and it’s paying off.”

Clarkston plays Lake Orion, Grand Blanc and Forest Hills this week.

“We are entering the gauntlet,” Kaminskas said. “This is where the schedule gets difficult, but we plan for this going into playoffs. We really amped up the skill level of the opponents. I think we are going to be okay.”

The Wolves opened the week on Tuesday against Lake Orion.

“They look good,” said Kaminskas, adding if Clarkston wins they will win the OAA Red Championship outright. If they lose, the championship is split in a three-way tie.

The varsity team plays Grand Blanc on Wednesday at Clarkston High School Stadium, 7 p.m.

Kaminskas added the Bobcats haven’t lost a lot of games and they are in the same region for playoffs.

The Wolves host Forest Hills on Saturday at the stadium.

“They are going to be good,” said Kaminskas. “They could win the state championship in their division.”

JV plays at 12 p.m., varsity follows.