Garden Club meeting

The speaker for the Clarkston Garden Club’s Sept. 12 meeting will be Janie Case Beuthin, farmer and florist from Twig End Farm in Flint. Beuthin cultivates seasonal specialty-cut flowers on the boutique urban flower farm from May to October.
The meeting will be held at the Clarkston United Methodist Church, 6600 Waldon Road, at 7 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
For more information, visit ClarkstonGardenClub.org, clarkstongardenclub on Facebook, or call 248-514-1729.

