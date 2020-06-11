Gary Garza, 51

Gary Wayne Garza, of Clarkston, passed away peacefully at home on June 9, 2020 at the age of 51.

Husband of Tammy for 12 years, father of McKenna, son of Eugenio “Ken” and Dorothy Garza, brother of Kenneth (Tracey) Garza and Jamie (Kevin) Garza-Meehleder, son-in-law of Patsy (Russel) Welch, uncle of Laurel, Elise and Emily Garza, Ava and Ryan Meehleder.

Gary served as an Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputy for 21 years, having recently been a school liaison with Clarkston Community Schools. He was a 1987 graduate of Clarkston High School.

“Deputy Garza was the epitome of who a police officer should be,” said Oakland County Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard. “He lived his life with dignity and high standards, which was reflected in his loyalty to the Sheriff’s Office. Gary was dedicated to his beloved wife and daughter and my heart aches for them with the void his passing has created. Deputy Garza was an asset to this agency and will forever be remembered for the lives he impacted during his career, especially the kids he mentored while serving as a School Resource Officer in Clarkston.”

Garza received many honors in his 20 years at the Sheriff’s Office. He was given the Sheriff’s Special Commendation Citation in 2019 and a Commendation Award in 2011. He received numerous letters of appreciation from the community for his efforts as well as from other law enforcement agencies.

He enjoyed motorcycle riding and spending time with family, friends and his two dogs, Deano and Lola.

Memorial visitation Wednesday, June 17, from 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. and Thursday, June 18, from 9 a.m.-noon at Mt. Zion Church, 4900 Maybee Road, Clarkston.

Celebration of life memorial service on June 18 at noon at Mt. Zion Church with interment at All Saints Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

Memorials may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

