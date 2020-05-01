Gary J. Christie, 60

CHRISTIE, Gary J., of Clarkston; formerly of Warren; passed away at the age of 60 on April 28, 2020, at home surrounded by the comfort of his family.

Loving father of Breanne Christie, Brent (“Buzz”) Christie, and Sean Christie, whom he raised with their mother, Kim Christie Tello. Cherished brother of Judy Christie, Gail Burns, and Dan Christie; beloved brother-in-law to Leo Ruhana, Tom Burns, and Lisa and Dan Murray; future father-in-law of Chass Bakker.

Gary is also survived by his loving partner of six years, Michele Callender.

He proudly graduated from the University of Michigan and worked as an electrical engineer at General Motors for 36 years.

When Gary was diagnosed with leukemia in 2002, he was told he had 2-3 years to live. He turned that into 18 years through his positive attitude, determination, and resilience. He made it a point to create a lifetime of precious memories, despite the limited time he was given. He cherished every moment spent with his family and friends. He enjoyed traveling, watching football at the Big House, a cold brewski, playing golf, habitually having his hand in a bag of chips, and showing off his signature “slamma jamma” bowling move.

Gary was the perfect example of his favorite quote: “When you die, it does not mean that you lose to cancer. You beat cancer by how you live, why you live, and the manner in which you live” (Stuart Scott).

